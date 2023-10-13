The man accused of raping and murdering a police constable has made a U-turn in court and decided to abandon his bail application. The 30-year-old man is accused of killing constable Asavela Mathe last month and dumping her body in Malgas Camp, Extension 4, Mfuleni.

It is alleged that she had been raped and strangled to death. The 29-year-old, who was attached to Samora Machel SAPS, had allegedly been out with a friend who is also a cop, the night before her murder. According to a source, Mathe met the 30-year-old suspect and the two started flirting.

The friend then left the duo but when she returned, they were nowhere to be found. Mathe’s body was discovered a few hours later by a passerby. According to the source, Mathe was found completely naked.

On Thursday, her older sister Nompendulo said the family wants justice. ‘WE WANT JUSTICE’: Nompendulo Mathe. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters “We are struggling to come to terms with it, the way she was murdered is gruesome, all we can pray and hope for is justice. “Asavela was the breadwinner of the family, she worked for our mother and she loved doing her job, she really did,” Nompendulo said.

She adds that her sister will be buried in the Eastern Cape today. “As a family, we want to thank the police and the policing union for their constant support, now we will lay my sister to rest, a day I never imagined would happen,” Nompendulo added. South African Police Union provincial manager Simon Rakgokong says they are pleased that the accused decided to abandon his bail.