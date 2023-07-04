The man accused of raping and murdering his son’s eight-year-old friend during a sleepover has been denied bail. Arthur Wheeler made his third appearance at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where his bail application continued.

According to the Weekend Argus, Wheeler’s defence team had indicated he was able to pay R1 000 bail. Wheeler was remanded and is expected back in court on August 14. The State is set to prove that on June 15, while little Daniel Jamneck slept next to Wheeler on a double bed inside his flat in Peerless Park North, Kraaifontein, he allegedly strangled the boy to death.

Wheeler’s son had been sleeping on the double bunk inside the same bedroom. The child is set to become a State witness in the case. Wheeler had been a tenant and lived in the back of the property and was employed.

He has been charged with rape, murder, sexual assault and assault to cause grievous bodily harm. The court also heard that Wheeler has a previous conviction of rape. Candice van der Rheede, founder of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, said they are happy with the bail application outcome.

“We said we would see to it that he does not get bail,” she added. Last week, the State revealed that the killer had left teeth marks and abrasions on Daniel’s genitals and that adult pubic hair was also found on the child’s body. The State also explained that nail marks had been found on Daniel’s neck after a post-mortem had been conducted.