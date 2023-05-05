The father of slain Macassar resident Denecke Presence says that the family are in the dark about the case as officials are not communicating with them. The 10-year-old meisie went missing on March 12, and her body was found by a family friend the next day, floating in the Marvin Park River.

On Thursday Geraldo Solomons, 55, the man accused of killing Denecke, appeared in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court. Solomons, believed to be the family’s landlord, faces charges of murder and kidnapping. He abandoned his bail application at his previous appearance.

Denecke Present went missing in Macassar. File photo However, Thursday’s court proceedings went swiftly as the magistrate postponed the case yet again. It was previously made known to the court that important documents and details are still being prepared by the State to strengthen its case. These included crime scene photos, the autopsy report, and witnesses’ statements, but on Thursday there was no mention of that.

The matter was postponed to June 29 for further investigation. Outside court, Denecke's father Dirkie expressed his frustration. The father now believes that more than one person is involved in his daughter’s murder.

“I feel like there are more people involved because it keeps on being postponed as they are still busy with the investigation. “How far is this thing going to pull still? I don’t know what’s going on,” he said. According to Dirkie, it seems as if there has been no real progression with his daughter's case.

“Every time his name gets called, he signs something and then we must just hear the case was postponed,” the frustrated pa said. “I don’t feel this business is being handled properly. “We know he is the guilty person, so what is there that the court is still looking for?”

FRUSTRATED: Dad Dirkie. Organisations and community workers from Macassar supporting the family at court have also expressed their disappointment. Sophia Hendriks, a community worker, said that child murders should be dealt with swiftly. “Ek is teleurgesteld,” she said.