The father of slain Macassar resident Denecke Presence says that the family are in the dark about the case as officials are not communicating with them.
The 10-year-old meisie went missing on March 12, and her body was found by a family friend the next day, floating in the Marvin Park River.
On Thursday Geraldo Solomons, 55, the man accused of killing Denecke, appeared in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court.
Solomons, believed to be the family’s landlord, faces charges of murder and kidnapping.
He abandoned his bail application at his previous appearance.
However, Thursday’s court proceedings went swiftly as the magistrate postponed the case yet again.
It was previously made known to the court that important documents and details are still being prepared by the State to strengthen its case.
These included crime scene photos, the autopsy report, and witnesses’ statements, but on Thursday there was no mention of that.
The matter was postponed to June 29 for further investigation.
Outside court, Denecke's father Dirkie expressed his frustration.
The father now believes that more than one person is involved in his daughter’s murder.
“I feel like there are more people involved because it keeps on being postponed as they are still busy with the investigation.
“How far is this thing going to pull still? I don’t know what’s going on,” he said.
According to Dirkie, it seems as if there has been no real progression with his daughter's case.
“Every time his name gets called, he signs something and then we must just hear the case was postponed,” the frustrated pa said.
“I don’t feel this business is being handled properly.
“We know he is the guilty person, so what is there that the court is still looking for?”
Organisations and community workers from Macassar supporting the family at court have also expressed their disappointment.
Sophia Hendriks, a community worker, said that child murders should be dealt with swiftly.
“Ek is teleurgesteld,” she said.
“It is unfair that the court is failing the child and the parents because murderers still have rights in prison, like eating and sleeping.”
Waseemah Flaendorp, who was part of Denecke’s search party, said that it is sad how parents leave the court without any answers.
“Tell them or give a reason why the case was postponed, we feel it is not fair towards them because of all the pain they have,” she added.