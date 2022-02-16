The mother of an alleged skollie accused of gunning down Gift of the Givers volunteer, Ameerodien Noordien, has denied the existence of the Americans gang in Hanover Park.

The mother of Raydin Lekuta shocked the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday when she took the stand in her son’s defence.

Lekuta, along with Adrian Carelse, returned to court for the murder trial of Ameerodien, 19, who died in Surwood Walk on 5 October 2018 after coming under fire while walking to a winkel.

His death sparked widespread cries for police intervention and, within days, Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed his new Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in the area.

GUNNED DOWN: Ameerodien, 19. Picture supplied. Picture supplied

As heavily armed cops swarmed Hanover Park in a manhunt for the gunmen, Carelse handed himself over at Philippi Police Station, denying being involved in the shooting while, Lekuta was busted several days later.

The duo are charged with an array of charges including murder, attempted murder and firearm-related charges.

Lekuta’s mother, Nicolette Arendse, told the court on the night Ameerodien was killed, her son was at home with his girlfriend and they were watching the news.

She said he left the house after 7pm to walk his girlfriend home and returned about an hour later.

Questioned about the timeline, she confirmed that her son was not at home when the shots rang out.

When questioned by the state prosecutor, Nicolette appeared to buckle under pressure and claimed she never knew Carelse was a gang member, despite the visible tjappies on his face and head indicating he is a member of the Americans gang.

Lekuta returned to court for the murder trial of Ameerodien. Picture supplied

“If I see my son talking to a boy who grew up in our area and other people see him as a gangster, for me it is just a neighbour’s child.”

She told the court that while she lived in Athburg Walk, an area known as the “Derwent gange” and the stronghold of the Americans gang, she had “no knowledge” of the gang.

Nicolette also claimed to be unaware of all the shootings around the time of Ameerodien’s death or the gang conflict at the time.

When confronted with the names of several gang bosses, she once again denied any knowledge of the gang and said she did not know about gang turfs in Hanover Park.

Commenting on her reaction when Lekuta was arrested for murder, Nicolette said she was “very shocked” but admitted that the state witness who identified her son as one of the shooters was known to the family.

The trial continues.

