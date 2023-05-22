Born with a rare physical disability, two-year-old Khaison Kay from Eastridge in Mitchells Plain was labelled a miracle. The tot was born with amniotic band syndrome (ABS) which affects one in every

15 000 kinders worldwide, who are either born with deformed limbs or no limbs. In klein Khaison’s case, he was born with only two fingers on his right hand and a ‘stompie’ on the left. His left toe is growing under his foot and he has two toes missing on his right. RARE DISABILITY: Little Khaison Kay, two. Picture supplied Mom Carlynn said she only found out about her son’s condition hours after she gave birth, when her baby would not stop crying.

“I thought maybe he’s not laying properly so I wanted to wrap him, as I opened him, I saw,” she recalled. The mother of four was taken aback after learning that her son was born with almost no digits. “I was shocked because it was the first time I had ever seen something like this, so I started crying and he was crying. “I called my family because all I thought was that the other kids would make fun of him.

“Then my grandpa said something that stuck with me. He said, ‘hy gaan jou grootste blessing wees’, and that’s just how it is.” STRUGGLE FOR HELP: Mother Carlynn Kay. Carlynn was, however, hit with a curveball when doctors at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital refused to give her a care dependency form, saying Khaison could do everything a healthy child can. “So it’s been a struggle, because he needs special shoes and special care, especially with a small thing like potty training, he cannot pull down his pants right so he’s still on nappies.