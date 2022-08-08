Parents of Portlands Primary School say they are still waiting for new classrooms. Last month, a building that housed grades 4 till 7 was deemed unsafe for the students and alternate arrangements were made to continue education but parents say things have stagnated which has left their kids despondent and confused.

Charles Manuel, a member of the school’s governing body and parent of two pupils, said: “When the building was cordoned off, senior officials from the education department said prefab classes will be given to the school within the next two weeks but it has been over a month and no classes have arrived. “They also said they would provide work packs which have also not arrived while the school is now operating on a rotating timetable (which is disruptive to the children).” He says there still has been no indication of when the problems will be fixed.

“Since 2012, the issues regarding that building have been reported and every time the department sends out people to do reports but we never see it. “We demanded a timeline for when things will happen and that showed the prefabs are now expected to arrive September 30, so two weeks suddenly turned into two months.” WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department is working with the school’s management team to ensure a safe learning environment for the learners and teachers.

“The school is implementing a rotating timetable for some grades while the mobiles are being procured and constructed. “This unfortunately cannot take place overnight. “If all goes to plan, the handover of the mobile units will take place at the end of September.