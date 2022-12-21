The Bishop Lavis community on Monday night mourned the deaths of three family members who were killed in a massacre last week. The vigil was organised by the Community Police Forum (CPF) outside the house where Elmoline Kemp, 46, her 13-year-old son Peter, and sister Shireen Isaacs, 54, were bludgeoned to death.

Their bodies were found last Wednesday morning in the backyard of their Nooitgedacht home, all with head wounds, next to a blood-soaked mattress. Hours after the murders, Elmoline’s 18-year-old son Cevyn was taken into custody. He was found at the scene, and neighbours claimed they saw him wandering around before the gruesome discovery. ABANDONED A BAIL BID: Cevyn Kemp. He made his first appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday where he decided to abandon his bail application.

He faces three counts of murder. Amanda Davids, the deputy chairperson of the CPF, says the Nooitgedacht community was left shocked and traumatised by the brutal killing of the innocent family. “This vigil was for the community. When we went to Nooitgedacht and we saw the people, the murders really shocked them and they didn’t really know what to do or where to go.

“We decided to have the vigil and let them speak out about how they feel and wanted them to know if they need counselling, we would provide them with it.” MURDERED: Elmoline Kemp, Peter Kemp and Shireen Isaacs. The CPF members were joined by the police, spiritual crime prevention chairperson Graham Siebritz, local residents and young Peter’s schoolmates. “We had speeches from the organisations and also gave a platform to the residents.

“They said what they wanted to say about the incident,” Davids explains. PAYING RESPECT: Members of the Bishop Lavis community gather before a vigil to honour the murdered family members. Picture: Leon Knipe She says the massacre has left them devastated: “We know about gang violence and so forth but we don’t know this, because there were never any problems with the 18-year-old suspect. “We just don’t know and I think that is what’s shocking about it.

“The people knew this child and they never had any problems [with him].” According to Cevyn’s aunt, who was at court on Monday, he was getting treatment for a skin condition. “He’s a good boy but the medication he is taking has changed him,” she told his legal aid lawyer.