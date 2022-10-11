A devastated Samora Machel mom says her baby has been abducted but cops are refusing to act. Nolusindiso Matu says she and her month-old son Kulungile were at their Kosovo home when a 35-year-old woman known to her the suspect Nonela Matu, 35, took the little boy on Friday morning.

The mom says the suspected baby snatcher is a relative. “She said she was taking him for a walk, at that time it was around 11.30am. “I didn’t worry about her taking him because she is my husband’s niece, I trusted her,” says Nolusindiso.

‘BABY SNATCHER’: This woman is suspected of taking the child “In the afternoon I started panicking and called her on the phone and she said she was in Marcus Garvey to wait for her laundry to dry but she was on her way back, and then her phone was off after that. “I went to the police on Saturday. The police didn’t do anything, they told me they were going to come to me and that never happened.” Nolusindiso suspects that the woman lied to one of her lovers about being pregnant.

“Her friends told me that she changed my baby’s name to a foreign one, Ejika, and she was taking my baby to another boyfriend, a foreigner, who lives in Strand,” the mom says. “We know that she was never pregnant but she obviously had to continue with the lie and steal my baby.” Nolusindiso now claims that slapgat cops are dragging their feet: “I have been without my baby since Friday and every day since then, I have been going to the police station and there is nothing solid that I got from them.

“I am desperately trying to find my kidnapped son, and they said I must get the address in Strand, how must I know that? “The family only knows one boyfriend, the one in Marcus Garvey. I feel they are not taking my case seriously, I didn’t even get the case number, my baby could have crossed borders by now to foreign countries.” The mom adds: “I don’t know what she is feeding my child, she knows that I have been giving him breast milk. I don’t know what he is wearing because she left everything here.”