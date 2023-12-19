An NGO in Kraaifontein has appealed to parents to make sure their children are safe when having sleepovers with friends or family this festive season. A protest was held over the weekend by Kraaifontein Sector 4B neighbourhood watch and Angel Care Service in commemoration of Daniel Jamneck, who was raped and killed while sleeping over at a friend’s house.

DEAD: Daniel Jamneck was only 8 The little boy would have celebrated his ninth birthday on Saturday. Residents held a placard protest and cupcakes were handed out to children. The father of Daniel’s friend has been arrested for his rape and murder. The 43-year-old man cannot be identified to protect his minor son, aged 13, who will be a witness in the case.

The accused was denied bail and will make his next court appearance in February 2024. The State is set to prove that on 15 June while Daniel slept next to the accused on a double bed inside his flat in Peerless Park North, he allegedly strangled him to death. His son had been sleeping on the double bunk in the room.

Amea Beck of Angel Care Service says they started the NGO to support the victims of gender-based violence and their families, and to advocate for child safety. Beck says: “Please be aware with whom you trust your children with, especially over the festive season. “Don’t let your children sleep out, look at what happened with Daniel.