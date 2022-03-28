Nearly five years after Newlands Swimming Pool closed its doors in 2017, the facility has been restored to pristine form and is now accessible to the public seven days a week.

Operations will be from 10am to 5pm daily, limited to a capacity of 600, the City said.

The pool will close for the winter at the end of May.

Tariffs are R32 for adults and R18 for children.

There is no charge for persons with disabilities and pensioners.

At the time, routine water top-ups were suspended due to the drought, which revealed the extent of the damage to the infrastructure causing water loss.