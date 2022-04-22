Police are looking for the mother of a newborn baby girl whose body was found in a rubbish bag in Kraaifontein.

The tiny baby was discovered in a black bag on Wednesday by an elderly Scottsdene resident.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirms the case and says the mother is being sought: “A concealment of birth case was registered at Kraaifontein SAPS after the body of a baby was found in Scottsdene.

“An arrest is yet to be made and we request anybody with information to come forward by contacting Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

SKRIK: Newborn was already blue when found in Rivonia Court, Scottsdene. Picture: Solly Lottring

The man who found the baby told the Daily Voice he knows nothing about it.

“Just before 1pm I went to go look for scrap by a man in Scottsdene. He told me I could take a black bag that’s been laying there for two days.

“I took the bag and walked to Rivonia Court to drop it there. I didn’t know there was a baby inside. The police must believe me.”

But a resident says it is suspicious.

“We find it funny that he collected scrap but didn’t bother to look inside the bag. The bin scratchers always look inside first.

“We were shocked to see the baby, it was a little girl and she was already blue. We think she’s been dead for a while.”

