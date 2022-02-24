Police are on the hunt for a woman who dumped a newborn baby in a bin in the Cape Town CBD on Wednesday morning.

Pedestrians in Plein Street got a skrik after the body of the baby was found in a plastic sakkie.

A source says: “The baby was initially found by a homeless person scratching in the bin.

“It appears the homeless man took the packet out of the bin but did not see the baby and left the packet next to the bin.

“A passer-by saw the packet and thought it looked suspicious and opened it and found the baby and that is when the police were called to the scene.”

SKRIK: Plein Street bin

He said claims that the baby was flung out of a moving car are false.

“The woman arrives at the bin shortly after 6am and walks towards the bin with two packets but only leaves with one. There is no car at all and the reason there is a jacket over the baby is because a security guard covered the baby with her jacket to prevent passers from taking pictures of the dead baby.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, confirms a concealment of birth case was opened.

[email protected]