The burned body of a newborn baby was found dumped on an open field in Leiden Road, Delft on Saturday by a vagrant looking for tin cans. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed: “Delft police are investigating a concealment of birth case following an incident where a foetus was found on a dumpsite by a person picking up cans for scrap on Saturday at about 11.10am between Leiden Avenue and Camdeboo Street in Leiden, Delft.”

According to eyewitness Fuad Petersen, who owns a fruit and veg stall along Delft Main Road, he was the second person on the scene. Eyewitness Fuad Petersen. Picture: Marsha Dean “I was sitting by my stall and I saw this guy, who skarrels with his bin, run to the main road to stop a Law Enforcement van. “I saw them going to the field and I went to see what’s going on. I saw the newborn baby laying there, die baby was baie klein en pikswart verbrand,” Fuad explained.