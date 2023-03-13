The burned body of a newborn baby was found dumped on an open field in Leiden Road, Delft on Saturday by a vagrant looking for tin cans.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed: “Delft police are investigating a concealment of birth case following an incident where a foetus was found on a dumpsite by a person picking up cans for scrap on Saturday at about 11.10am between Leiden Avenue and Camdeboo Street in Leiden, Delft.”
According to eyewitness Fuad Petersen, who owns a fruit and veg stall along Delft Main Road, he was the second person on the scene.
“I was sitting by my stall and I saw this guy, who skarrels with his bin, run to the main road to stop a Law Enforcement van.
“I saw them going to the field and I went to see what’s going on. I saw the newborn baby laying there, die baby was baie klein en pikswart verbrand,” Fuad explained.
“The baby was too small for nine months, maybe it was premature. Law Enforcement had to cover the baby with cardboard.”
Faud suggested the child could’ve been burned somewhere else and then dumped on the veldjie as there was no evidence of a fire.
“I am not sure if it’s a girl or boy; after the discovery a lot of mense came to stand on the field but the mom will be caught soon because someone had to be pregnant and people will start questioning where the baby is.”