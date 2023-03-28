The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has warned mense about a new scam doing the rounds on social media. UIF spokesperson, Trevor Hattingh, said in the scam, social media users are urged to pay almost R300 to get more than R21 000 after ‘registering’.

The UIF is a division of the national Department of Employment and Labour. “In a written message circulating on social media, scammers are claiming that an amount of R21 785 is due and ready to be paid out after a ‘UIF Registration and Clearance’ amount of R298.67 is paid to them,” said Hattingh. URGE: Trevor Hattingh. “For the record, all UIF services are free of any charge, and the fund will never request any money for its services or claims.”