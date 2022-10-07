New police top brass have been appointed in two crime-ridden areas on the Cape Flats. Brigadier Lindiwe Dyantyi will now be leading Mitchells Plain Saps, taking over from Cass Goolam who retired at the end of last month.

Brigadier Jan Alexander is the new station commander in Nyanga, replacing major-general Vuyisile Ncata, who was promoted to district commissioner in Nelson Mandela Bay in June. The appointments, effective from October 1, were announced on Wednesday by the acting provincial Saps commissioner major-general Albert Maqhashalala. Other appointments included brigadier Rozelle Bekker, who was appointed as section head of legal support and brigadier Leon Hanana as provincial head for serious and violent crime.

Nyanga CPF secretary Dumisani Qwebe has not yet met Alexander but hopes he will be able to work on the ground. “Nyanga needs someone who is not going to be an office-based person. We need someone who is going to be out there working with the community,” Qwebe adds. On Dyantyi’s appointment, Mitchells Plain CPF chairperson Norman Jantjies says: “We are happy that somebody has been appointed, but not happy that she is not starting immediately.

“We are looking forward to working with her; we are a bit concerned and hope that she has worked in gang-ridden areas, because that is a biggest generator of murders and shootings. “We also trust that she will embrace our community and that she has an inclusive approach that she will use the expertise of her colleagues.” Dyantyi was the Table View station head from 2017, after she was in the Overberg as the visible policing cluster commander from 2014 until 2016.