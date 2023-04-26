Santaco has welcomed the Western Cape’s Government’s new Online Portal for Public Transport Licensing, which was officially launched on Monday. The Citizen Online Portal was developed by the provincial government in 2019 for the Western Cape Public Transport Regulation System (PTRS) following technical challenges with the national permitting system.

The new portal will allow applicants to apply online from anywhere, monitor and track the status of their application, receive notifications on outstanding actions, view receipts and decision letters and access a digital summary of their operating licences and other information. Mandla Hermanus, chairperson of Santaco in the Western Cape, has welcomed the new portal, saying the system will benefit their operators. “We are pleased to see the progress with the PRE online system and the commitment this morning to providing assistance to our operators so they can benefit from using this online portal,” he said.