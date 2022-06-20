Pupils and staff of Wespoort Primary School in Mitchells Plain were treated to a hearty meal at the unveiling of their brand-new fully furnished feeding scheme container and feeding area. The project was a joint effort between Star Security and SA Rugby Legends, led by Dale Stanton.

Star Security’s Shahana Brey, an ex-learner of the school, and whose family who owns the security company, wanted to give back to her alma mater 21 years later. DRIVE: Shahana “In 2020, we started various feeding campaigns on weekends and food parcel drives, throughout the lockdown period,” she says. “A few months ago my father funded this feeding scheme at Wespoort Primary along with the SA Rugby Legends who donated rugby equipment.

“On Wednesday we had two WP players Mambo Mkhize and Shaine Orderson and Dale Stanton and other authorities at the school where we launched the new project. ASSIST: Mambo and Shaine “We enjoyed soup, bread and akni with the school kids. “It was nostalgic for us to be able to give back.

“Me and two of my brothers were at this school and where we find ourselves today is all because we had a good foundation which the school gave us. “We want to encourage others who are able to give back to do so.” The container will be used for the school’s feeding scheme.