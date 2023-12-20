Residents from Ward 82 in Tafelsig are up in arms claiming that there has been no public participation in the process to build a new police station in the area. The cop shop was set to be completed in 2020 already, but the plans were put on hold until a project steering committee (PSC) was elected for the development in October this year.

However, residents are concerned by the alleged lack of transparency of the project. Last Thursday, the Daily Voice attended a public meeting where frustrated residents shared their concerns about finding employment. Wahleed Gordon says it is unfair that mense from outside are given work opportunities. FEEL EXCLUDED: Tafelsig residents complain about a lack of participation, transparency. Picture supplied Gordon says: “Ons wil werk, ek voel dat die youngsters in die gemeenskap moet werk.”

Ten people including a Community Liaison Officer (CLO), who is from a different ward, are contracted at the site near Andes Street and Oranjekloof Avenue. Beverly Moffit, a community leader, claims that when residents applied for the CLO post, the email address provided was wrong and some people had to submit their CVs by sliding it under a door. Moffit says: “I think we were used so that there can be progression and they knew they were going to take the people of (Ward) 82 for fools.”

Residents have already stopped the contractor from delivering containers and are picketing every day at the site. However, the chairperson for the project steering committee, Shireen Rowland, says they’ve engaged with residents and claims she is unaware of the CV allegations. SITE: Near Andes Street. Picture supplied Rowland explains: “The concerns raised by the community were amongst others, equal employment opportunities, safety and environmental issues, transparency and who the leadership are.