FROM the start of next month, 1 March, the new National Minimum Wage (NMW) in South Africa will be R28.79 per hour. The Department of Employment and Labour made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth said the NMW rates for 2025 would rise from R27.58 to R28.79 per hour worked. The NMW was introduced in the country in 2019 and the policy obligates employers to pay workers a minimum amount per hour. The 4.2% increase to the NMW will apply to all workers regardless of contract, collective agreement or policy