FROM the start of next month, 1 March, the new National Minimum Wage (NMW) in South Africa will be R28.79 per hour.
The Department of Employment and Labour made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.
Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth said the NMW rates for 2025 would rise from R27.58 to R28.79 per hour worked.
The NMW was introduced in the country in 2019 and the policy obligates employers to pay workers a minimum amount per hour.
The 4.2% increase to the NMW will apply to all workers regardless of contract, collective agreement or policy
In terms of the new minimum wage, the lowest paid domestic workers, who work 200 hours per month, will earn R5 758.
For the lowest paid workers who work less hours, at around 160 hours per month, their earnings will now reach R4 606 monthly.
The NMW does not include payment of allowances like transport, tools, food or accommodation; payments in kind such as board or lodge; tips; bonuses; and gifts among others.