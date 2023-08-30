Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has appointed councillor Carl Pophaim as the Mayco member for Human Settlements. Pophaim’s appointment to the portfolio comes after the axing of Malusi Booi, who was suspended and then fired after police conducted a search and seizure operation at his offices in March.

Since then, James Vos had been the acting Mayco member for the human settlements portfolio. Pophaim has been serving on the City of Cape Town’s portfolio committee for human settlements for almost five years, also sitting on the planning appeals advisory panel, among others. Hill-Lewis said that appointing Pophaim as the Mayco member for Human Settlements was “my pleasure”.

“Carl is a young and talented councillor who has distinguished himself in the human settlements portfolio, and is also a past junior mayor of Cape Town,” he stated. “I am excited about the value he will bring to this portfolio, especially the important work we are doing to enable micro-developers and to release City-owned land to deliver much more affordable housing across the city. “He has the energy to get things done and the proven mettle from his experience in both the human settlements and planning appeals committees,” the mayor added.