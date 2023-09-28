The children’s playroom in Ward G6 at Tygerberg Hospital was revamped thanks to The Lions Club of Tokai, and brought big smiles to little patients suffering from joint and bone problems. The official opening of the playroom took place on Wednesday.

Mark Rossouw, the media liaison and marketing chairperson for The Lions Club, said the idea came about when they visited the hospital in celebration of International Childhood Cancer Day and learnt that the ward does not have a playroom. “We embarked on a partnership with the Cape Town City Ballet dance company alongside the Artscape Theatre. The club used this partnership to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to raise funds to renovate the childhood cancer ward at Tygerberg Hospital.” “The playroom is going to be shared by children with cancer as well as orthopaedic patients,” he explained.

The playroom is only the first phase of a three-part revamp at Ward G6; the second phase will be the refurbishment of the entrance foyer to the ward; and the final phase will incorporate the renovation of the hallway. The colourful playroom will have boys and girls’ toys such as puzzles, dolls, books and chairs. Paediatric and orthopaedic surgeon Mari Thiart said that it is important for the children who are bed-bound to be able to play.

REVAMP: Playroom at Tygerberg Hospital. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. “This is an orthopaedic ward so we look after all the children with bone and joint problems and many of our children spend many weeks admitted for different reasons, so this room will be used by our children who can come this side and play with the toys and read the books,” she added. “It is really important for children to still have that feeling to play and be a child, even though they are in a very clinical setting like a hospital.” The Lions Club of Tokai is appealing for any donations towards the continuation of the revamps, especially paint.