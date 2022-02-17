Xanthea Limberg, the former mayoral committee member for Water and Sanitation, has been cleared of any wrongdoing following reports that she falsified her qualifications.

Limberg is now set to be appointed as sub-council 20 chairperson in the coming days, reports the Weekend Argus.

It said the DA’s Federal Executive (FedEx) has decided to give Limberg a lifeline after she was excluded from the mayoral committee team due to the qualification saga hanging over her.

DA City of Cape Town caucus leader and mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “Their decision was that the circumstances of her case do not preclude her from serving in government.

“She was already excluded out of Mayco, and she is more than competent for this position.

“I have no doubt she’ll do a great job in sub-council 20.”

Limberg had allegedly falsified her qualifications not only to the DA, but also to other institutions where she represented the City of Cape Town.

The DA is yet to make public their findings following the investigation they announced.

Last month Limberg made waves in the DA caucus after she was appointed its deputy chairperson.

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille confirmed that they were giving Limberg a second chance, saying she had suffered enough.

“The FLC panel found no intent to deceive but found her guilty of negligence with a CV submitted to the provincial executive.

“She will pay a considerable fine, has been appropriately punished and can now start rebuilding her life.”

Weekend Argus