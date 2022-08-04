The City of Cape Town’s new traffic by-law, which has finally been gazetted this week, allows officers to impound vehicles in the following instances: – Vehicles involved in reckless or negligent driving or illegal street racing;

– Where the driver is under the influence of alcohol, has no licence, disobeys an instruction to stop, pull over, or actions that result in pursuit; – If a vehicle is unregistered, has an expired licence disc older than 90 days, is not roadworthy or has been abandoned. The City said the amended by-law includes a section that focuses on public transport, including the taxi industry and the e-hailing industry.

According to Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, the previous legislation lacked and often allowed offenders to bypass enforcement action, which resulted in a disregard for road rules, with very limited consequences that failed to change the driving behaviour of public transport drivers. “The City of Cape Town is committed to road safety. It is evident in our continued investment in resources and technology. It is also evident in this amended by-law,” he said. “For years we have literally chased after offenders engaging in reckless and negligent driving, some of whom commit the same reckless driving offences regularly on the road, whether they are on the way to work or on a night out.