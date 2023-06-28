The Department of Home Affairs has extended its office operating hours on Tuesday until Friday to deal with the influx of applications for identity documents and passports. In a statement, it said it would open from 8am to 5.30pm every day to “meet the growing demands for services at offices”.

Department spokesperson Siya Qoza said Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi had approved a temporary extension of operating times by two hours at front offices from 8am to 5.30pm. “This is to deal with the high demand for Smart ID cards and passport services at home affairs offices,” Qoza said. “This extension applies to the 198 modernised Live Capture offices which can process smart ID cards and passports,” it said.

This meant that it applied to the offices that could process smart ID cards and passports. Motsoaledi added that the department usually received a higher volume of applications during the school holidays. “To meet demand during this period, we have extended operating hours,” he concluded, emphasising it was a temporary measure.