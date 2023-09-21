The cross-examination of a 16-year-old meisie testifying against former City of Cape Town subcouncil manager Raphael Martin at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court has been brought to a halt. After nearly two years, the matter has now been plunged into a trial within a trial, as new evidence is believed to have been brought by Martin’s defence team.

The brave meisie has been giving her version of events in camera since June. Martin was arrested in 2020 after the girl broke her silence about the sexual assaults that allegedly started when she was just nine years old. Martin was a close friend and stayed with the family for a few years.

The girl previously told the court that he abused her on almost every occasion, even when her parents were at home. She also told the hof about the last occasion the former uMkhonto we Sizwe member sexually assaulted her three times, just before Father’s Day in 2020. Her 47-year-old mother said on Wednesday: “They were supposed to continue with the cross-examination but the defence lawyer came with some evidence, they did not explain what it was, to question her on when the State prosecutor objected.