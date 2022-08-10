Eskom has submitted a new revised tariff structure to the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), which it said will affect all customers. If passed, the new tariff structure will come into effect from April next year.

Eskom said it was submitting a new tariff structure to the regulator based on an updated cost-to-serve study. The power utility said the process was governed by laws and regulations, including the Electricity Regulation Act and the Electricity Pricing Policy, reports IOL. It said the new tariff plan was a revised version of the 2020 plan it submitted to Nersa when the government announced the unbundling of Eskom into three separate entities for generation, distribution and transmission.

The new tariff plan also takes into account President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new energy plans as announced this month, including allowing private households and companies to feed power into the grid. Eskom’s group executive for distribution, Monde Bala, said the current tariff structures are outdated and need to be modernised to reflect the changing electricity environment. He said “crucial decisions” need to be made to protect the electricity industry.

“For example, customers are installing their own power generators and are using the grid in different ways, and the wheeling of energy is also expanding. “Fair and equitable revenue recovery from all customers for the services provided can only happen with tariffs and tariff structures that are modernised to reflect this changing environment,” said Bala. He said the changes will affect all customers, who may pay “more or less, depending on the change and their consumption profile”.