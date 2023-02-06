The MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, conducted an unannounced oversight visit at Mitchells Plain SAPS. Allen made the surprise visit at the station after carrying out the same visit at neighbouring Lentegeur SAPS on Thursday.

The station, which the MEC holds very close to his heart, also welcomed its new station commander Jan Alexander in December. Allen said these were two of the top reasons why he chose to visit the station. “Since his appointment we have seen an active and deliberate drive to build these relationships in one of the biggest precincts and we appreciate it,” said Allen while going through the holding cells of the station.

“I cannot deny that this is a priority station and that there are big shoes to fill here.” Alexander said he looked forward to serving the community while also taking on every challenge. The brigadier, who came from Steenberg SAPS, also explained why he chose an open relationship policy.

“Mitchells Plain is very big compared to Steenberg so while you have triple the resources, you also have triple the challenges,” Alexander added. “That’s why building relationships is so important.” Allen said: “The visit showed that both stations are largely in good condition.