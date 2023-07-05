Cape Town households are already feeling the effect of the new electricity tariffs that came into effect from July 1, driving krag prices for municipal consumers up by a moerse 17.6%. A statement from the City of Cape Town said customers should start seeing the new rates and tariffs in the July billing cycles.

“There are various billing cycles due to the volume of accounts. So, for instance, some customers may get their accounts in the second week, and some in the third, as an example. “The electricity tariff is primarily driven by the Eskom increase. Some 70% of the City’s electricity tariff income is spent on buying the bulk power from Eskom,” the statement read. The City has advised its customers to consider buying smaller amounts of prepaid electricity at a time and not in bulk, as it was not cheaper, reports the Cape Argus.