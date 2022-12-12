“The department would like to dismiss this as fake news ... by faceless sources whose sole intention is to create unnecessary panic,” said spokesperson Foster Mohale.

The National Department of Health says it has noted “a misleading message” circulating on social media, attributed to the Ministry of Health, calling for everyone to wear a mask because of the alleged detection of a new Covid-19 variant.

He said the World Health Organisation issued a notification in October on the Omicron sub-lineages BQ.1 and XBB detected around the world as part of ongoing work to track variants and their potential harm to humanity, but allegations purporting that these will be more devastating are not supported by evidence.

