On top of a huge petrol price hike this week, Cape Town residents must now also prepare for an increase in their municipal bills. On Tuesday, the council adopted the City of Cape Town’s draft budget, which will see rates increase by 5.2%, tariffs on refuse by 5%, water and sanitation by 5%, with an additional 1.5% specifically for expanding water access to the poorest residents living in informal settlements.

The biggest increase will come from electricity, reports Cape Argus. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis previously said that because of Eskom’s 9.61% increase that was approved by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), “we are bound to a 9.5% increase in electricity tariffs this year”. The City said most electronic submissions from the public were objections to the tariffs (water, refuse, electricity) and property rates.

“Residents recommended that the social relief package be restructured based on disposable income rather than property value – especially for pensioners. “They also requested the complete scrapping of property rates for places of worship and the reduction and revision of property rates for the hospitality sector,” the City explains. The City said it would avail R3,75 billion in rates and tariffs relief to qualifying residents in the new financial year, which starts on 1 July 2022.

PAIN AT THE PUMPS: Petrol prices has increased “All qualifying residents who are struggling to pay their municipal accounts should please approach the City for assistance as the City evaluates each case according to the circumstances and policies in place,” it said. For the scrapping of historical debt, customers are required to enter into a debt payment arrangement. Outstanding debt older than 1 July 2018 will then be written off.