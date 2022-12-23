Pagad G-Force leader Moulana Moegsien Barendse has been charged with plotting to kill the investigating officer and the magistrate in the triple murder case his sons are facing. The new charge was brought to him as he was in the middle of a bail application. Barendse is now accused of conspiring to murder SAPS Anti-Gang Unit detective-sergeant Camillah Jones and magistrate Donald Grobler.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “An alleged gang leader of Pagad G-Force, Moegsien Barendse, 62, was arrested and subsequently made a brief appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court to face a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. “Barendse is alleged to have conspired to murder the investigating officer and the magistrate who is presiding over his sons’ bail application. “This comes after the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State team based in Bellville received a complaint of conspiracy to commit murder on 18 November.”

Hani added that the information was then followed by an extensive investigation. “The information revealed that Barendse conspired with other members of Pagad G-Force to assassinate the two officials. “The matter against Barendse was postponed to 17 January for bail application,” she explained.

Barendse, from Lotus River, was arrested on October 28 for allegedly intimidating the State witnesses in the triple murder case of sons Ebrahiem and Yusuf and co-accused Ishmael Armadien. The trio were arrested six months after Ricardo de Jager, Thys Meyer, and Adnan Jacobs were killed in March, in Victoria Lodge, Southfield. It is alleged that the shooters were wearing police uniforms and that witnesses heard and saw the Barendse brothers commit the crime.

After the arrests, Moegsien said witnesses told him that the investigating officer was trying to frame him and his sons. In an affidavit that was read in court during the bail application of his sons, witnesses wrote that Jones forced them to write statements which implicated the Barendses. Moegsien claimed that Jones called him shortly after his sons’ arrest and assured him that they would be back home and that she knew they were not involved in the murder case.