The first case of the new Covid-19 variant was confirmed in South Africa, on Wednesday prompting the Health Department to reiterate its call for people to get vaccinated. Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, confirmed to IOL that the first sample taken in Gauteng tested positive for the new strain named EG.5 or Eris.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) last week explained that EG.5 is a descendent lineage of XBB.1.9.2, which has the same spike amino acid profile as XBB.1.5. “EG.5 was first reported in February 2023 and designated as a variant under monitoring in July,” the WHO said at the time. “The largest portion of EG.5 sequences are from China, the US, Republic of Korea, Japan, Canada, Australia, Singapore, the UK, France, Portugal and Spain. Globally, there has been a steady increase in the proportion of EG.5 reported in recent weeks.”

The WHO director-general, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said medical experts are currently tracking several variants including EG.5. CONCERN: Tedros “The risk remains of a more dangerous variant emerging that could cause a sudden increase in cases and deaths,” he said. He further urged countries to maintain surveillance for Covid-19 and to detect significant changes in the virus, as well as trends in disease severity and population immunity.