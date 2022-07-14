South Africans could be paying much less for fuel – if the Fuel Price Deregulation Bill is passed into law. The DA’s spokesperson for Mineral Resources and Energy, Kevin Mileham, said it would reduce by about R9 a litre, taking the fuel price to R17.50.

He said this is the maximum his party could achieve with the three proposals they are putting on the table for government to consider, which are: Scrapping the general fuel levy - R3.93 per litre. This tax goes into the national revenue fund and is used to fund the day-to-day projects of the government. Amending the Road Accident Fund levy - R2.18 per litre. To allow those road users who have valid comprehensive third-party insurance and can prove that they have it, to claim a tax rebate when they submit their annual tax returns against their fuel purchases. Fuel Deregulation Bill - Here the DA wants to create competition in the fuel sector. South Africa is one of the few countries where government decides on the price of fuel. In most countries the fuel price is determined by the market. “There has been a concern raised that this proposal will drive people to self-service petrol stations. “We are specifically leaving the element of the Petroleum Products Act, which this bill seeks to regulate in that it prohibits self-service at petrol stations. So that is not a concern,” Mileham said.

He said the Bill had the support of various industry bodies, including long-distance freight associations, bus companies and taxi associations. Meanwhile, there could be some relief at the pumps next month, as the price of Brent crude oil plunged more than 7% on Tuesday to $99.95 per barrel after starting the day at $105 per barrel. Oil prices were rattled by fears of declining demand amid the resurgence of a Covid-19 outbreak in major cities in China, reports IOL.