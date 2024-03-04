For the first time, Primrose rugby and cricket clubs are united under one roof with a new chapter in the clubs’ illustrious history, made possible by Bryte Takaful Insurance. Jameel Magiet, chairperson of Primrose Cricket Club, says the merger is significant.

Jameel explains: “I was born at this field and have been associated with both rugby and cricket. I have been raised by rugby and cricket legends like Rushdy Magiet, Yusuf Abrahams, Lefty Adams and so many more. “This merger is nostalgic and sentimental, bringing together the best of our past to build a brighter future.” Last Tuesday, the Primrose Sports Club officially opened at their famous Kenilworth field.

Primrose Rugby chairperson, Walid Brown, says that the goal of the merger is to upskill players for future growth and development, while also offering quality value to spectators. Walid says: “We’re not just merging clubs, we’re merging legacies and setting the stage for unprecedented growth.” Bryte Takaful Insurance gave Primrose Sports Club a donation of R50 000, which signalled the start of a journey to achieve not only sporting success but also a sustainable and inclusive future.

Head of Bryte Takaful Insurance, Sedick Isaacs, says the partnership is in line with the goals of Primrose Sports Club and their dedication to corporate social responsibility. Sedick says: “Our partnership is built on a shared vision of providing safe, sustainable development opportunities, especially for the youth, around core values of respect, growth, and development.” Sedick from Brytes. Picture: Supplied Tuesday’s event also paid homage to the resilience and perseverance of the club’s forebearers.