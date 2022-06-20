Netball-mad Denique Gelant from Klapmuts has been selected to take part in scouting tournaments in Italy and Malta, where she will be hoping to be discovered by a top overseas agent. The 16-year-old earned her spot in the Arthur Johnson Invitational Team tour of the Mediterranean in September after impressing in a tournament in Mossel Bay last month.

“When I play netball, I just feel like it is where I belong and I really enjoy playing the sport. “From the time I started, I have played in different positions except for goal shooter, but it is at wing attack where I feel at home.” The Grade 11 pupil at Hoërskool Labori says she started playing in Grade 5 but it was not until high school that she started playing seriously.

“In primary school, I first developed my skills and my coach in high school that I started playing full-time. BIG OPPORTUNITY: Denique Gelant and her teammates “I have tried other sports and played a few instruments but my heart belongs to netball and that is what I really want to do. “I am very excited about the trip to Italy and Malta, where I am hoping to be picked by an overseas team because it can help me achieve my dream of playing for South Africa.”

The teen’s mother Petro Arries says they will need R45 000 for the trip. “The cost of the trip will cost just over R39 000 but with the cost of visas and other costs, it will probably be closer to R45 000. “We are all very proud of her and her biggest fans are her three baby brothers.”