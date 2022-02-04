Food maker Nestlé South Africa has announced a voluntary recall of a limited number of KitKat products due to the potential presence of glass shards in the chocolates.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said that it is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited number of KitKat milk chocolate products, as a precautionary measure, due to the possibility that they may contain glass pieces.

“To date, we have not received any complaints or reported injuries. We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution having discovered the presence of small pieces of glass during our quality and safety checks.

“The affected products were produced over a limited period and this voluntary recall covers only products with specific production codes that you can find on the label,” the company said.

The voluntary recall is limited to products with the production codes listed below only:

No other sizes and variants of KitKat products (dark chocolate and white chocolate) are affected by this recall.

Milk chocolate KitKat products with different production codes from those listed here are not affected by this recall either.

“Consumers who may have purchased the products listed above should not consume them but should instead return them to the place where they were purchased, for a full refund.

“To locate the production code, consumers should look on the side panel of the package,” Nestlé South Africa said.

If you are not sure how to find the production code, or how to return the product, call or WhatsApp 0860096116 or email [email protected] or reach to Nestlé South Africa via their social media platforms.

“If you have a concern that you or one of your family might have consumed one of the affected products, please consult a medical professional who will be able to provide you with the best advice and guidance.

“We are currently investigating what went wrong. Having spotted the problem, we took steps immediately to fix it.

“We have put in place extra measures to further strengthen our quality and safety checks to make sure it does not happen again,” Nestlé South Africa said.

The company added that the quality and safety of their products are the top priority, and they understand that people will be concerned.

“We apologise unreservedly ... We regret very much any inconvenience caused by this recall.

“We are working closely with the National Department of Health – Food Control Directorate and will continue to co-operate with them fully on this voluntary recall.”

Cape Argus