Westridge residents responded quickly to put out a fire that destroyed a semi-detached home and left three people without a roof over their heads on Sunday afternoon.

Danny de Vos, a neighbour of the affected home in Shepherds Way, said the fire started at about 2.30pm when he was coming back from church.

“I saw the people running towards the house and then I heard there was a fire at the separate entrance in the front of the house,” he explains.

“By the time I got there, the fire was sky-high already and people were running with water and sand to put it out.

“We were very worried that it would spread to my house and the neighbours behind because the flames were just getting higher while the smoke was all over.

“The neighbours also came to throw water because the smoke was coming in by me.

“I thank God nothing was seriously damaged and, more importantly, nobody living by that house or the neighbours were hurt.”

Residents told the Daily Voice they suspect arson but Danny could not confirm this, while nobody was at home at the affected house yesterday.

“The fire department took forever to come and we cannot understand why because the station is close by.

“When they got here, the fire was almost done already,” he adds.

Fire spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said fire crews from Mitchells Plain and Gugulethu responded to the call at 4.35pm.

“One semi-detached house was severely damaged by fire including furniture, appliances and personal effects.

“All persons were accounted for and three people were displaced. body copy_bold: “The fire was extinguished at 5.39pm and no injuries were reported.”

