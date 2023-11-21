The brave members of Cape Town’s neighbourhood watches were honoured for their invaluable service on Saturday. The City’s annual Neighbourhood Watch Awards acknowledges the contributions of the Neighbourhood Watch fraternity, as nominated by communities and watch members.

George Kruger of the Victoria Park Neighbourhood Watch (NW) in Somerset West walked away with the title of Neighbourhood Watch Member of the Year. Kruger received six nominations, a testament to his care for his community, and involvement in a host of incidents and initiatives, from coordinating youth programmes to animal rescues and assisting with flood and fire responses. The Crime Fighter of the Year is shared between Jean Baartman and Jeano Diener, from Victoria Park NW in Somerset West, for exceptional, professional and committed service.

Elsabe Peterson of Extreme NW in Delft was awarded the Inspiration of the Year award. Peterson was commended for helping ensure safe passage for emergency medical services in the area, as well as school children, assisting fire victims and facilitating a feeding scheme, among others. Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith praised the winners and said neighbourhood watches “really are a critical cog in our response to crime, yes, but also disasters and general community matters.”