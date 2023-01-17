Police have launched an investigation after it was discovered that a disabled girl, who is unable to speak, is six months pregnant. The family believes the culprit is a neighbour who was supposed to look after the 20-year-old girl while the family went to Khayelitsha for a few hours to attend a funeral.

The family from Bloekombos in Kraaifontein says they believe the meisie was raped as she has the mental capacity of a young child and is also unable to speak. Her shocked mom says she made the discovery after noticing her daughter’s breasts were growing at a vinnige rate. According to the 39-year-old mother, they had gone to Khayelitsha in August and asked the neighbour, 58, whom they had trusted to look after the girl.

“On August 3 we left the house keys with our neighbour because we trusted him; never did we dream that something like this would happen to my daughter,” the ma says. SHOCKED: Hartseer Khayelitsha mother and her daughter, 20. “She was left disabled after she was given a wrong injection as a child. She has the mind of a very young child. “When we left for Khayelitsha, she was busy watching TV with the other kids.”

The mother says it took her a while to notice the changes in her daughter’s body. She says the girl never indicated to them that she was violated. “I had cataracts on my eyes that were removed in November and that is when I saw that there was something very wrong with my child. “I am the one who washes her and I noticed that her breasts had grown and her stomach was swollen.

“I then tried to speak to this old man. He refused to come to our house and when I went to his home, he kept making excuses not to see us. “He then started to threaten us, we can’t even leave our home now. “On December 15 we took our child to the doctor and received a big shock when the doctor confirmed that she was already five months pregnant.”

The girl’s father, 42, says they went to police on December 20 to make a case: “We are now waiting for the DNA results so that police can arrest him.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms: “A rape case is under investigation by Kraaifontein FCS. “According to reports, the victim is severely mentally challenged.