A woman has been left traumatised after her neighbour and his friend burnt to death while she could only watch on helplessly. Nomakhosazana Soka, 48, says she woke up when she heard a sound like someone was kicking a door.

When she went to investigate, she saw that her neighbour’s shack was on fire. The incident happened around 4am on Monday morning in Thembeni Street in Nyanga. “When I looked out the window, I heard someone scream. At first I thought it was a woman but then realised it was my neighbour,” says Nomakhosazana.

“I got out and saw that one of the residents was outside and he was trying to find a spade to save the man who I only knew as Khanya.” She said she alerted other people so they could help extinguish the fire. “We tried to help, Khanya cried until he was quiet and we knew that he had passed on.

“When the fire was out, we found him on one corner and his friend in another. “It seems like they were trying to escape the inferno but because there were ceiling boards, they struggled to get out.” Nomakhosazana adds: “For some strange reason the fire was first at the door and then spread out as we watched.

“We don’t know why that was and who or what could have started it. “All I know is that they went drinking on Sunday night and they got home very late, like around 2am. “I doubt they made any food at that time of the night and Khanya kept his groceries at my house.”