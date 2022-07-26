The Cape Flats nurse, who was once a drug mert, is once again helping Grade 12 learners to have a ball of a time. Craig Solomons, 36, from Ravensmead never had a matric ball because he got involved in the drug business.

In 2019, he decided to help underprivileged children with their matric farewell. “What made me do this is that I created my own negative past. I was into selling drugs and wrong things. “I didn’t have a matric ball and I decided that if I get a car, I would make sure that I give one or two matrics a matric ball, a special evening that they will never forget.”

Craig, who currently works as a Phlebotomy nurse at Pathcare, says after the success of his drive in 2019, he planned to carry on but Covid-19 hit the world. “In 2020, I only did a charity wedding,” he says. “In 2021, I put up a Facebook post which was shared many times and got a lot of response and I managed to help kids to their matric ball.”

PAY FORWARD: Craig Solomons The father of two says although he started with just two dresses and his car, a silver VW Golf 7, many people have contacted him to donate more clothing, while barbers, hairdressers, make-up artists, nail technicians and even bakers offered their services. “I have had other people who want to donate decorations. “We even have photographers and videographer and the kids will receive jewellery to keep, so they can always be reminded of their special night.