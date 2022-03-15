The Sekunjalo Group of Companies has won the first round in their battle with South Africa’s banking cartel.

Nedbank has been directed to keep the company’s bank accounts open after it threatened to close accounts next month due to alleged “reputational damage”.

However, Judge Monde Samela, presiding over the Equality Court matter in the Western Cape in which Sekunjalo is taking on Nedbank and other banks for discrimination, ordered the undertaking halted until such time as the interdict application against Nedbank.

Judge Samela said he was of the view that a case has been made for the relief sought by Sekunjalo: “The respondents are hereby interdicted from closing the applicants accounts on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

“This relief is pending the outcome of the application pending relief on April 8, and the costs should follow the cause.”

Last week, an 11th-hour technical objection by Nedbank regarding the jurisdiction of the Equality Court to hear the application brought by Sekunjalo was postponed following consultations in the judge’s chambers, with advocates from both sides.

Nedbank argued that Sekunjalo, which owns the Daily Voice’s parent company, Independent Media, has accounts at Standard Bank.

But Sekunjalo’s advocate, Vuyani Ngalwana SC, said these accounts were not the remedy, as they were under review and these circumstances hindered Sekunjalo from conducting business or opening new bank accounts.

ADVOCATE: Vuyani Ngalwana

Also last week, Sekunjalo took its case against nine banks to the Competition Tribunal, saying the banks were colluding by terminating its banking facilities.

This, they argued, was an abuse of dominance or collusive conduct in contravention of the Competition Act.

The ruling by the Tribunal in the matter was reserved.

