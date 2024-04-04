Tributes have been pouring in for slain soccer star, Luke Fleurs, who was killed in a botched hijacking on Wednesday evening. The Premier Soccer League said in tribute to Fleurs' memory, a moment of silence will be observed at all DStv Premiership, Motsepe Foundation Championship, and DStv Diski Challenge fixtures this weekend.

Fleurs had been parked in his red VW Golf 8 GTI at around 8.30pm waiting to put in petrol at a Honeydew petrol station when he was accosted by armed men. Police said the suspects pointed a firearm at the 24-year-old before pulling him out of his car, shooting him once in the upper body and fleeing the scene. "One suspect drove off with the victim's car followed by his accomplice, in a white BMW 1 Series. The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival," said Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

An investigation is under way and no arrests have been effected as yet, police confirmed. Fleurs was contracted to Kaizer Chiefs. In a post on social media, the team said their thoughts were with the Fleurs family at this difficult time.

Comedian Dillan Oliphant shared a touching post on X, saying violence cannot continue in the country.

"I am saddened by the passing of @KaizerChiefs defender and former junior international Luke Fleurs. I am saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime. My thoughts are with the Fleurs and Amakhosi family, and the entire South African football fraternity," posted Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture, Zizi Kodwa.

Stellenbosch Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely passing of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs.

We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.



We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/l8yYClqPOt — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) April 4, 2024 There is no word yet on funeral arrangements.