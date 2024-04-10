Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs by arresting six suspects in Soweto in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old was fatally shot in a botched hijacking in Honeydew, Johannesburg on April 3.

At the time, police said Fleurs was driving a red VW Golf 8 GTI into the petrol station on 14th Avenue. “While waiting to be served by the petrol attendant, he was confronted by two armed males who came driving a white BMW 1 series,” provincial police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said. “The suspects pointed him with a firearm and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once on the upper body. One suspect drove off with the victim's car, followed by his accomplice.

Fleurs died on arrival at a medical facility. Following the murder, the Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni appointed a team to trace and arrest the suspects. Speaking about the arrest, Masondo said the six suspects were traced and arrested in Slovoville, Soweto, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

He said Fleurs’ vehicle, which was already stripped, was recovered on Monday. “Police believe that the suspects are part of a syndicate that is responsible for car hijacking in Gauteng, and the search for more suspects is continuing.” The six suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday.