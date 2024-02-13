From jobless to multimillionaire overnight. That’s the story of the latest Powerball Plus winner who bagged the R14,958,392.70 jackpot from the December 26 draw. The unemployed winner, according to lotto operator Ithuba, forked out R30 to purchase their life-changing ticket from a supermarket in North West.

“Amidst the month of love, a winner accompanied by their partner, stepped forward to claim their incredible Boxing Day 2023 jackpot win,” said Ithuba in a statement. “Feeling very emotional, the winner imagines a life with new possibilities, promising to give their children a better future and adopt a completely new way of thinking about life.” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the win was life changing for the winner.

“Witnessing our winner use their newfound wealth wisely and meaningfully, especially when it comes to investing in their children's future, is always touching. “This victory has brought restoration to the winner’s life, allowing them to provide more fully for their family.” Earlier this month, the winner of the life-changing R121million Powerball jackpot claimed their prize.