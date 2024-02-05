In a statement released earlier this week, National Lottery Ithuba announced that, after 19 consecutive roll-overs, the Powerball jackpot of R121,629,573.01 has been won.

The winner of the life-changing R121million Powerball jackpot has claimed their prize.

In an interview with Ithuba, the winner shared that their partner had consistently attested to their luck throughout their time together.

Describing the experience as a dream come true, the winner's partner had a premonition a month prior about acquiring a new car and house. Jotting it down in a notebook, they didn't anticipate that it would lead to the reality of winning a mega jackpot, as stated by Ithuba.

The winner sees this victory as an opportunity to secure generational wealth and create a lasting legacy for their family. The winner chose the winning number combination, inspired by significant dates of their loved ones.