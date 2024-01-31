In a statement National Lottery Ithuba said after 19 consecutive roll-overs the Powerball jackpot of R121,629,573.01 has been won.

The winner of Friday’s R121 million Powerball jackpot has claimed their prize.

“The lucky winner who claimed this substantial sum is now part of South Africa's elite league of multi-millionaires. Ithuba extends its heartfelt congratulations to the winner, as they embark on an extraordinary journey ahead.”

In other good news, two other people have ended of their January as millionaires.

One person in the Western Cape won the Lotto jackpot of R12,799,946.70 from the January 24 draw.