The winner of Friday’s R121 million Powerball jackpot has claimed their prize.
In a statement National Lottery Ithuba said after 19 consecutive roll-overs the Powerball jackpot of R121,629,573.01 has been won.
“The lucky winner who claimed this substantial sum is now part of South Africa's elite league of multi-millionaires. Ithuba extends its heartfelt congratulations to the winner, as they embark on an extraordinary journey ahead.”
In other good news, two other people have ended of their January as millionaires.
One person in the Western Cape won the Lotto jackpot of R12,799,946.70 from the January 24 draw.
Someone also won the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot R9,855,336.10 from January 27 draw.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "This remarkable week embodies the dreams and aspirations that the National Lottery represents.
“We are thrilled to witness three big wins that bring joy, hope, and life-altering opportunities to our players. We congratulate our newest millionaires on their journey to newfound wealth."
Ithuba reminded its winners of the rules of the games
– All winners above R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling.
– All winnings are tax-free.
– Players must be 18 years and older.
Earlier this month a woman who won R30,000,000, Lotto Plus 2 jackpot via the Capitec banking app said she planned to renovate her grandmother’s home.
“As an infrequent lottery participant, she initially questioned the authenticity of the notification, suspecting it might be another digital scam.”
IOL News