Home Affairs said it has uncovered prima facie evidence that Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina’s mother might have committed identity theft. The announcement was made on Wednesday in a statement issued by Home Affairs Minister, Leon Schreiber.

This comes after several South Africans questioned Adetshina’s identity given her Nigerian surname. It was revealed that Adetshina’s father was ostensibly Nigerian while the 23-year-old’s mother was believed to be from Mozambique. In a lengthy statement, Schreiber said an innocent South African mother, had her identity stolen as part of the alleged fraud committed by Adetshina’s mother.

He said the department has broadened its investigation to identify and pursue any officials involved in the alleged fraudulent scheme. “The department is obtaining legal advice on the implications of the alleged fraudulent activity on Adetshina’s citizenship status. Upon the completion of the investigation, Home Affairs intends to press criminal,” he said. He said this stems from alleged fraudulent activities committed 23 years ago, which highlights the urgent need for the digital modernisation of Home Affairs applications.