Good news for motorists is that fuel prices are set to decrease across the board in September, according to the Automobile Association (AA). Based on unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin will cost less in September than at any other time this year, the AA said.

Current data indicated that ULP95 is set to decrease by around 68 cents a litre and 63c/l for ULP93. Diesel is also set for a decrease of around 52c/l. The unaudited data also indicates a reduction in the cost of illuminating paraffin of around 78c/l. “These decreases, if materialised, will bring the price of fuel to levels seen at the beginning of the year and will come at a very critical time for South Africans, who have had to dig deeper into their pockets to fill up their vehicles and food trolleys,” said the AA.

According to the CEF’s data, lower on average international product prices are the main driver behind the potential decreases for September. Lower stable fuel prices play a crucial role in the decrease of inflation, and the price of goods and services, the AA said. “Naturally, this is welcome news for all South Africans and will certainly alleviate pressure on many households.