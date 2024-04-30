The Department of Health has dismissed reports of a new Covid variant.
In a media statement on Tuesday, the department slammed claims of a Covid-19 Omicron XBB variant circulating on social media.
"This is a misleading message which first resurfaced during the peak of the pandemic without a traceable source," said department spokesperson, Foster Mohale.
He said Covid remains circulating at relatively low levels around the country just like in other parts of the world.
"Thus, there is no need for public to panic because many people have developed some level of immunity from both vaccine and infections. The current strain or variant in circulation is less severe and less transmissible," the department said.
Mohale said taking protective measures, including non-pharmaceutical interventions including hand hygiene, will help to prevent the spread of other respiratory infections including influenza.
The department will keep the public abreast as and when there is a surge in cases of illness caused by any virus of concern or outbreak of any disease.
“We urge members of the public to be vigilant and ignore this malicious social media content whose intent is to cause unnecessary panic and confusion, especially as the country is entering influenza season,” Mohale said.
IOL News