In a media statement on Tuesday, the department slammed claims of a Covid-19 Omicron XBB variant circulating on social media .

The Department of Health has dismissed reports of a new Covid variant.

"This is a misleading message which first resurfaced during the peak of the pandemic without a traceable source," said department spokesperson, Foster Mohale.

He said Covid remains circulating at relatively low levels around the country just like in other parts of the world.

"Thus, there is no need for public to panic because many people have developed some level of immunity from both vaccine and infections. The current strain or variant in circulation is less severe and less transmissible," the department said.